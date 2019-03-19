‘Mama June’ Shannon out on bond following drug arrest

June Shannon, a.k.a. "Mama June," attends "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" season 2 premiere party at Revel on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv

“Mama June” Shannon, a reality TV star of TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and We TV’s “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” has been released on bond after an arrest on drug-possession charges.

Shannon, 39, was taken into custody at a gas station in Tuskegee, Alabama, on Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama, confirmed to USA TODAY. She faces possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, was also arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and domestic violence.

Sheriff Secretary Loretta Ellis told USA TODAY Tuesday both individuals were released on $11,000 bond the night of their arrest.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday, where Sheriff Andre Brunson said that authorities were called to the scene after a domestic violence report. In the course of the investigation, authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officials are still waiting for the lab results of the substance that appeared to be cocaine, Brunson added.

USA TODAY has reached out to Shannon’s representatives for comment.

Shannon rose to fame alongside her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson on the TLC beauty pageant series “Toddlers & Tiaras” in 2012. Thompson’s spunky personality and hilarious catchphrases (like, “A dollar makes me holler honey boo boo”) quickly made the mother-daughter duo fan favorites.

Later that year, Shannon and Thompson landed their own reality show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” following the family around their hometown of McIntyre, Georgia.

The show was canceled in 2014 after four seasons when Shannon, a mother of four, began dating a registered sex offender who was convicted of child molestation. That relationship has since ended.

Shannon returned to reality TV in 2017 on We TV’s “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” which documented her transformation after weight loss surgery, where she dropped 300 pounds.

Doak, Shannon’s boyfriend of three years, is a regular on the series, but the couple appear to be going through some hard times. In the Season 2 finale, Shannon gave Doak an ultimatum: Get married or hit the road.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with you, but if we’re not headed that direction then I’m gonna have to walk away,” she told Doak during the episode. But the couple’s recent arrest may complicate things even more.

USA TODAY reached out to We TV.

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY

