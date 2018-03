Mamby on the Beach 2018 lineup boasts Common, Spoon

Common poses for a portrait at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mamby on the Beach, the two-day summer music festival that takes place at Oakwood Beach in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, announced its 2018 lineup on Thursday.

Common, Spoon, Grizzly Bear, Russ and Cold War Kids are among the music acts slated to perform.

The festival is June 23-24. For tickets, visit mambybeach.com.