Margaret Trudeau’s one-woman show to debut at Second City Chicago

Margaret Trudeau — the mother of Canada’s prime minister, ex-wife of an earlier one and an accomplished author-activist herself — is starring in a one-woman show that will make its world premiere in Chicago.

Trudeau is scheduled to perform “Certain Women of an Age” four times May 9-12 at Up Comedy Club, part of the Second City complex at 230 W. North. The run will conclude, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

In addition to raising Justin Trudeau, one of her three sons with 1970s prime minister Pierre Trudeau, she has been prominent as an advocate for the mentally ill and has written four books, including the best-selling memoir “Changing My Mind.”