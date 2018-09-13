Mariah Carey unleashes ‘GTFO’ from upcoming album

Mariah Carey arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.| Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Mariah Carey released a new song on Thursday, and lets just say it’s NSFW.

The new song, titled “GTFO,” is the first to be released from Carey’s upcoming album due out later this year. The album’s first official single, “With You,” will be released Oct. 5. The project, her first new album since 2014, is produced by Nineteen85, and marks Carey’s 15th studio effort.

Carey earlier this week wrapped up “The Butterfly Returns,” her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum. She returns to the venue in February 2019. Carey also is scheduled to perform Sept. 21 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Warning: Video contains explicit lyrics.