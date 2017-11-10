Mario Lopez to light Chicago River pink for Breast Cancer awareness

A good cause is what’s bringing Mario Lopez to Chicago on Oct. 21, but the actor and TV personality pointed out in a phone chat that his wife’s sister and her family live in the area, “so we often get back to Chicago for all kinds of family events, holidays and the like.”

Next week, Lopez will be the celebrity anchor of the “Ignite the Fight Gala” that will include a bridge-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 — illuminating the Chicago River, the Dearborn and Clark Street bridges, City Winery Riverwalk and the Virgin Hotel Chicago. The burst of pink is all about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the 20th anniversary of Susan G. Komen Chicago and the foundation’s long battle to find a cure.

“I know everyone in Chicago — as out here in L.A. and in every place in America — has a direct connection to the disease,” Lopez said. “We’ve all had family members, friends, colleagues at work, teachers and the rest who have been afflicted with breast cancer. It strikes a chord for me, as it does for everyone.”

In addition, Lopez will attend a post-lighting party at the Virgin Hotel to celebrate the beta launch of Indistry TV, a new socially conscious entertainment platform. The subscription streaming service will offer content shaped by its audience.

While Lopez “sadly did not get out for any World Series games last year,” he understandably thinks there will be “another matchup with my beloved Dodgers and your Cubs,” depending on what happens this week. Though he wasn’t happy to see his Dodgers lose to the Cubs in the 2016 playoffs, Lopez did admit, “I was glad the Cubs finally did win after that 108-year drought. They deserved it.”