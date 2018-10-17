Martha Stewart wine and food event headed to Soldier Field

Martha Stewart continues her wine and food tour with a stop in Chicago in November.

The lifestyle expert and TV host has teamed with the USA Today Network for a 12-city culinary tour.

The next stop for the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience (presented by USA Today) is Nov. 17 at Soldier Field. The event, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., will feature samples of fine food, wine, craft beer and spirits from local and national chefs and mixologists along with seminars, cooking demonstrations and an opportunity to meet Stewart.

“Chicago is a superb city with a strong food tradition,” Stewart said in a statement. “This is a city that knows food, with so many cultures and neighborhoods that influence a large variety of chefs and specialty purveyors. On every corner there is a spot to discover and celebrate.”

Celebrity chefs Graham Elliot, Stephanie Izard and Rusty Hamlin also will be featured More than two dozen Chicago restaurants have been confirmed for the tasting portion of the event with more expected to showcase Chicago’s wide array of cuisines. Other chefs scheduled to participate include Greg Wade, Fabio Viviani, Tony Priolo, Matthew Mirza, and Byran and Jennifer Enyart, among others.

Tickets for the event, starting at $65, are currently available for purchase online. Participants looking for face time with Stewart can purchase a “Meet Martha!” pass for $250, which includes a gift bag packed with Stewart swag and wine and a meet and greet with Stewart. A meet-and-greet package with chef Graham Elliott is available for $180.

Julia Thompson, USA TODAY