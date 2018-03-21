Mary J. Blige, The Roots will make their Ravinia debuts this summer

Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige will make her Ravinia debut July 20 at the Highland Park festival, while fellow Grammy Award winners (and 14-time nominees) The Roots will make their debut at the summer music fest on June 22, it was announced Wednesday. The Roots will open for the previously announced Jill Scott.

Blije, a nine-time Grammy winner, received Oscar nominations this year for best supporting actress for her role in “Mudbound” and best original song, “Mighty River,” for the same film. The singer is also among the all-star lineup for the upcoming Elton John tribute album, “Revamp,” slated for an April 6 release. Hip-hop masters The Roots, anchored by drummer/DJ/producer Questlove, are the official house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

RELATED

Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Short, ZZ Top, 50 Cent among 2018 Ravinia lineup

Tickets for all the shows on this year’s Ravinia schedule will go on sale at ravinia.org in two waves: June/July shows will go on sale May 8; August/September shows will go on sale May 10.