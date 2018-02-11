Mavis Staples, Fantastic Negrito among 2018 Blues Festival headliners

Make plans to be at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park June 8-10 for the 35th annual Chicago Blues Festival, with headliners that include Grammy Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Mavis Staples, Fantastic Negrito and the Corey Dennison Band.

Other headliners announced Sunday for the three-day fest include: Mississippi Heat with Billy Flynn and Giles Corey; a special all-star tribute to the 65th Anniversary of Delmark Records and label founder Bob Koester; Selwyn Birchwood, Willie Clayton, Kenny Neal, and an all-star tribute to Little Walter featuring Billy Branch, Kim Wilson, Billy Boy Arnold, Corky Siegel, Rick Estrin, Sugar Blue and Magic Dick.

“The City of Chicago is committed to celebrating Chicago’s music legacy – specifically the city’s rich blues history and its contributions to house, gospel, hip-hop, R&B, rock and other music genres,” said Mark Kelly, commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) in the announcement.

The full lineup for the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here’s the schedule for the headliners’ appearances according to the official announcement: