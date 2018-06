Mavis Staples, Fantastic Negrito, Kenny Neal — Chicago Blues Fest photo gallery

Mavis Staples performs the closing night final set of the Chicago Blues Festival at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Millennium Park. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

The 35th annual Chicago Blues Festival came to a close Sunday night at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

Among the lineup were Chicago treasure and Kennedy Center Honoree Mavis Staples, blues/roots/R&B artist Fantastic Negrito, and blues/multi-instrumentalist artist Kenny Neal with special guest Chicago blues singer/guitarist Wayne Baker Brooks.

Here’s a look at Sunday night’s music extravaganza through the lens of photographer Erin Brown:

