Meg Ryan announces engagement to singer John Mellencamp

Actress Meg Ryan arrives at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, California on June 8, 2017. | ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp: It’s such an ’80s love match. It just didn’t happen until about 30 years later.

The “When Harry Met Sally” star confirmed her engagement to the “Pink Houses” singer Thursday.

“Engaged,” Ryan captioned an Instagram post featuring a hand-drawn illustration of the couple, who began dating in 2010 and split before reuniting last year.

Ryan, 56, was previously married to fellow actor Dennis Quaid, with whom she had a son before they divorced in 2001. She was briefly linked to Russell Crowe. In 2006, she adopted a daughter from China.

Mellencamp, 67, has five children from his three previous marriages. The Indiana native was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, in the years before he achieved stardom. They had one daughter. Soon after their split, he married Victoria Granucci, with whom he had two daughters with her before divorcing in 1989. One, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, is a current cast member on the Bravo reality show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

His longest union was his 18-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin, whom he married in 1992. They had two sons, separated in 2010 and divorced the following summer.

Mellencamp and Ryan dated for a few years after that, before breaking up in 2014. During their break, he had a relationship with model Christie Brinkley that ended in 2017. He got back together with Ryan that same year.

Their reunion may have come as a surprise, even to them.

In March 2017, Mellencamp seriously discounted the idea of getting back together with the actress, who, as he told Howard Stern, hated him “to death.”

He explained, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

To paraphrase Mellencamp’s hit “Jack and Diane,” Ryan must have decided she was missing something.

So here’s to two American celebrities doin’ the best they can. (OK, we’ll stop now.)

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com