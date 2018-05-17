Meghan & Harry wedding souvenirs — what’s in store?

Capuccino coffees with the picture of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a coffee shop in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. | AP

The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is less than 48 hours away, but the Royal souvenirs — everything from tea towels to coffee to cutout face masks — have been selling fast and furious since the official date was set last December.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the paraphernalia that’s emerged, some of it available exclusively in the U.K., some available through an online retailer near you, some at specialty shops right here in the U.S.

For Royal watchers it’s a treasure trove, indeed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.