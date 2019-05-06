Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni, in the Atlas mountains, Morocco. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry's wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File)

A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.

Harry says he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.

The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.

The prince says he is “over the moon” about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.

Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The palace says the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex started labor early Monday.

She and 34-year-old Harry didn’t disclose the location they chose for the birth. Throughout Meghan’s pregnancy, they never revealed the baby’s due date. They have said they didn’t find out the sex in advance.

The couple married at Windsor Castle last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of London.

