Meghan Markle, wearing the most anticipated wedding dress of the year, arrived at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, 2019. The dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

British designer Clare Waight Keller is the master designer behind the silk boat-necked gown and long veil worn by Meghan Markle as she walked down the flower-bedecked nave of St. George’s Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Waight Keller, the first female artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy, met Markle earlier this year, Kensington Palace said. The statement said Markle wanted a dress with an “elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanor.”

As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: “You look amazing.”

Markle’s choice was a far cry from what she wore for her first wedding to film producer Trevor Engelson: For that beach wedding, in 2011, she sported a simple, strapless white gown adorned with a jeweled belt.

