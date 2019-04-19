Meghan McCain blasts anti-vaxxers via Twitter, slams their ‘stupidity’

Meghan McCain isn’t mincing words when it comes to her take on anti-vaxxers.

“The View” co-host took to Twitter Friday to send a message to those who do not get vaccinated.

Her message came as a retweet of CNN’s Jake Tapper’s tweet about an 8-month-old who reportedly caught an infectious disease due to anti-vaxxers.

“Measles: This baby caught it because of (anti-vaxxers),” his tweet read.

Dear anti-vaxers, your stupidity and arrogance are putting the lives of children in danger! It is nothing short of abominable. https://t.co/RFCQv4UOkf — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 19, 2019

Reactions to McCain’s tweet were mixed, however.

Some echoed her statements, with one person writing, “This is just so true! Putting innocent lives at risk!”

“This is a result of social media creating a me only generation. They think they’re the only ones that matter,” another person replied.

Others were quick to disagree with her words.

“@MeghanMcCain have U ever watched your child dying from a vaccine? I have…my son’s heart stopped after vaccine…mom can’t see, mom can’t hear…mom…my baby was gone as they “v”’d his legs to keep his (heart) alive,” one person wrote. “All my kids watching! He was gone & came back! Don’t shame me!!!”

“My kids come first,” another said.

McCain’s tweet comes just weeks after a measles outbreak rapidly spread across a Washington county known for choosing not to vaccinate its children.

Earlier this week, Google warned employees of measles exposure at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, according to a report.

