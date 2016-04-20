Meghan Trainor 2016 summer tour includes two Chicago-area stops

Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor is hitting the road this summer with her Untouchable Tour, and Illinois will host two concerts: Aug. 10 at the Rosemont Theatre (5400 N. River Road, Rosemont) and Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Hailee Steinfeld and Common Kings will share the bill on both dates. In addition, Trainor fans can catch her as part of the lineup for the B96 Summer Bash June 26 at the Allstate Arena (6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont). Tickets for the Summer Bash are currently on sale.

The 26-city tour kicks off July 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and follows the release of her second album, “Thank You” (Epic Records) on May 13. The video for “No,” the first single off the album, has already garnered more than 90 million views on YouTube.

Tickets for The Untouchable Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at