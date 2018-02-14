Miami City Ballet, Opera Atelier on tap for Harris Theater 2018-19 season

The Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Wednesday announced its 2018-2019 mainstage season, celebrating the cultural arts venue’s 15th anniversary.

Everything from classical Indian dance to French Baroque master works and ballet are among the offerings, which include:

Nov. 8-9: The Miami City Ballet in a mixed repertoire program including the Chicago premiere of “One Line Drawn” by Brian Brooks;

Nov. 15-16: “Charpentier Actéon” and “Rameau Pygmalion” presented by Toronto’s Opera Atelier in its Chicago debut;

Dec. 13: GOLD: The King Singers: The Grammy Award-winning British a cappella ensemble is celebrating its 50th anniversary and presenting a holiday program at the Harris;

Jan. 11, 2019: “Written in Water” presented by the Ragamala Dance Company, Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy, artistic directors

Feb. 21, 2019: Angélique Kidjo and Ladysmith Black Mambazo in a first-ever collaboration between the musicmakers.

Feb. 28-March 2, 2019: Akram Khan’s “Giselle” presented by the English National Ballet, the troupe’s first U.S. trek in three decades and its exclusive U.S. presentation;

April 5-6, 2019: “Mega Israel,” a mixed repertoire program honoring Israeli choreographers, presented by Germany’s Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart

May 6, 2019: “Transfigured Nights,” an evening of chamber music featuring Inon Barnatan (piano); Sergey Khachatryan (violin), Alisa Weilerstein (cello) and Colin Currie (percussion)

May 17, 2019: I vespri siciliani, presented by Italy’s famed Teatro Regio Torino Orchestra and Chorus, which made its triumphant North American debut at the Harris in 2014.

For more information about the programs and flex pack subscription series tickets, visit harristheaterchicago.org. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. The theater is located at 205 E. Randolph in Millennium Park.