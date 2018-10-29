Michael Buble returns to musicmaking with newfound purpose, passion

Michael Bublé is feeling the love.

The love of family, friends, fans. And perhaps most of all, God.

The love is borne of unimaginable pain. In 2016, Buble’s oldest son, Noah, then 3, was diagnosed with liver cancer. During a recent chat, the singer say his “life ended” with the news of his son’s illness. It’s clear the topic is still a rough one for the 43-year-old entertainer, who pauses for an audible deep breath. The emotions are still too raw.

The conversation quickly turns to the best news: Now 5, little Noah is doing very well and attends kindergarten. Buble and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, also are parents of 2-year-old Elias, who’s just starting preschool, and 3-month-old daughter Vida, who already has Daddy completely wrapped around her tiny finger. The family dynamic is stronger than anything he could have imagined, Buble confesses. He is blessed beyond measure.

And that’s why it was so easy to step away from all the glitz and glamour of show business for nearly three years. Buble literally walked away from music, from social media, from all the noise that clutters up lives, he says. None of it mattered anymore, he says emphatically. Noah (and God) made him see that clearly.

“Life has become very simple,” the singer says. “It’s about time and love and relationships and family. It’s made me a lot better at what I do and the way I do it. It’s given me great clarity about who I want to be as a person. … I’m grateful for people’s compassion and their prayers and love. But I’m most grateful for the perspective I’ve been given through what was the roughest experience anyone can imagine. … I’m a religious man, but I wasn’t always that way. This experience brought be back around to that.”

The time away from the spotlight gave him time to truly look inward, especially when it came to his second love, music.

“I don’t think I ever fell out of love with music,” Buble says. “Everything just had to be put aside to be with my family [they moved temporarily to Los Angeles, where Noah underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment]. And then, there was that moment that clicked [early in 2018] and I asked my band members to come to Vancouver [where the Bubles make their home] and we ordered pizza and got drunk and played video games and just started jamming again. I was reminded how much I love music and how much I love creating.”

Bublé has been creating music in earnest since 2000, when he was the guest singer for then Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s daughter’s wedding, and where one very high-profile guest would change his life. That person was record producer/composer David Foster, who signed Buble to a record deal resulting in a 2003 debut album of standards that catapulted the singer to superstardom. In 2011, his Christmas album ascended into “must-have” land; it remains one of the best-selling holiday albums of all time.

His latest creation is an album he titled “love” (a stylized heart emoji), Buble’s 10th studio effort, due out Nov. 16 on the Warner Reprise label.

“A lot of the new record was finished that day,” Buble says, referring to his pizza/beer epiphany. “Conceptually we ran through ideas. It was such a loose, fun process that I said, ‘I have the concept for an album.’ That was the moment I realized I would go back into the studio.”

To help him, he called up his old pal Foster, a close friend of the family who has worked on five albums with Buble. The problem was, Foster also had walked away from the recording studio (after four decades), concentrating instead on touring and writing a Broadway musical.

“He told me flat-out, ‘Michael, I’ll never go back into the studio,'” Buble says with a chuckle about his initial conversation with Foster. “We talked about all the stuff I was going through, and David said that if he did go back in, it would have to be for something natural and organic and beautiful. It should be about love: making the music you love, the songs you love to sing. In retrospect, that sparked something in both of us.”

Foster signed on to the project, to co-produce alongside Buble and his longtime collaborator Jochem van der Saag. The album is a return of sorts to Buble’s early “crooner” days, awash in Great American songbook standards boasting Foster’s signature lush arrangements and Buble’s contemporary spins. Take for example, “Unforgettable,” the Nat King Cole classic reborn as a virtual duet with daughter Natalie Cole decades after the legendary singer’s passing — and produced by Foster. Buble takes the song in a whole new un-Fosterlike direction.

“I fought him on that song,” Foster says laughing, during a separate interview. “I thought he was making it too hard, too edgy. So we fought and he prevailed and he was right. I was used to the softer version I had done and could not quite get my head wrapped around the way he wanted to do it. Honestly, I hardly ever want to go against his instincts because his instincts are incredible. He was right, and people are loving this new version of it.”

The album’s first single, the Charlie Puth-penned “Love You Anymore,” is already making huge waves on the charts and on streaming platforms. The Rodgers & Hart classic “My Funny Valentine” gets a dramatic overhaul, while an emotionally charged “Forever Now,” written by Buble, touches a deep emotional chord. “La Vie En Rose” is a charming and sweeping duet featuring renowned jazz vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant. “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” a duet with “The Voice” alum Loren Allred, surprises with a generous dose of mariachi. A gorgeous, strings-driven arrangement on Lorenz Hart’s hauntingly beautiful “Where or When” is a perfect reminder of Buble’s prowess with the Great American Songbook.

“I’m really grateful to Michael for getting me back into the studio,” Foster says. “It had been about a year-and-a-half for me. To his credit he really pushed; he knows our history together. And I also know he’s perfectly comfortable without me in the studio. He’s made some good records without me. But I think we both realized this was the right time for us to get back together again. It needs to be noted that Michael is somebody who knows who he is and knows what he wants musically. … He’s truly fearless when it comes to music. And he’s not lying when he says he’s a changed man. Imagine the emotional rawness he was able to draw on from the last few years [to create this album]. It was all pent up and now it all comes out on this record. He’s made exactly the record he wanted to make. And I think that’s fantastic.”

Buble definitely knew what he wanted this album to say musically. It was all about love — a chance to give back to his fans for their outpouring of support throughout his family’s ordeal. But it’s also a reminder of the kind of music Buble simply loves making.

“When it was finished, I knew we had made the greatest record of our lives,” Buble says excitedly. “We had the most fun, natural, and beautiful experience working on this album. …. My last album [‘Nothing But Me’] was released two years ago. I’m not even close to being that same person I was back then. The experience I went through changed my perception of life. I realized that so many things I thought really mattered, really don’t. Time is everything. You can buy things and buy more things, but you can’t buy time. I’ve always known family is everything, but I finally really learned what really mattered. I will never let my insecurities, my ego have an impact on my happiness. I finally realized it’s not my business what people think of me. I don’t care what they say or write about me. It just doesn’t matter.”

To that end, Buble took himself off the grid. No more tweets or Facebook posts except those relating to his work, which in addition to music now includes advocating for Stand Up to Cancer. The latter led him to a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden that was both fun and ultimately hugely emotional.

“I pray to Jesus Christ to let me care about [those things in my life that] I can change. I’m not interested in chart positions or the [sales] numbers. I did the very best job creating the very best message musically that I could with this album. That’s where my control ends. I can’t control all that other stuff,” Buble says.

“At the end of the day, love is everything. It’s the only thing that matters.”