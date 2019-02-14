Michael Jackson stage musical will now premiere on Broadway, not Chicago

A billboard advertises "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" in New York. | DKC OM

Less than one month after news that Chicago was the city selected for the world premiere this fall of the Michael Jackson stage musical “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” the show’s producers on Thursday announced that is no longer the case.

The show will now debut on Broadway in the summer of 2020, without a pre-Broadway run in Chicago.

The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage cited “scheduling difficulties” due to the recently ended Actors Equity strike in New York as the reason for the decision.

Chicago will, however, be the kick-off city for the show’s first national touring production at a future date.

“Don’t Stop” features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and will be directed and choreographed by ballet icon Christopher Wheeldon.