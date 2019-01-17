See Barack Obama’s sweet message to Michelle on her 55th birthday

Although Barack Obama is often known to be a man of many words, he kept his birthday message to wife Michelle Obama short and sweet. | Getty Images

Although Barack Obama is often known to be a man of many words, he kept his birthday message to wife Michelle Obama short and sweet.

The former president took to social media to share a loving message for the former first lady’s 55th birthday.

Barack posted an old photo of him and Michelle on his Instagram account Thursday, adding an adorable caption to the already adorable picture.

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama,” Barack wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday!”

The couple wed in 1992 after dating for three years. They share daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17.

Read more at usatoday.com.