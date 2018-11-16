Michelle Obama’s memoir, ‘Becoming,’ smashes sales record for publisher

Former first lady Michelle Obama kicked off the book tour for her memoir, “Becoming,” in Chicago this week and on its first day of release, the book sold “more than 725,000 units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada,” her publisher said in a statement Friday.

The first day sales of “Becoming,” including “preorders, represent the largest single-day sales total for any book published in 2018 by Penguin Random House.” The book was published in the U.S. and Canada in print and digital formats by Crown Publishing, a part of Penguin Random House, with a first printing of 1.8 million copies of the hardcover edition.

“Based on extraordinary account demand across all channels, from mass merchandisers to independent bookstores, the publisher has already gone back to press for an additional 800,000 hardcover copies, which will bring the total number of copies in print in the U.S. and Canada to 2.6 million.”