Michelle Obama book cover image revealed

The cover image for former First Lady Michelle Obama’s upcoming memoir “Becoming,” was revealed Thursday.

The image for the book, due out Nov. 13, was selected from a Washington, D.C., photo shoot by renowned photographer Miller Mobley.

The book will be published in 25 languages; the audio version will feature Mrs. Obama. A book tour is planned for the fall release.

In support of the Obama Foundation’s mission and in the name of the Obama family, the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, said it will donate one million children’s books to First Book, the company’s nonprofit partner “dedicated to promoting equal access to education by providing new books, learning materials, and other essentials to children in need in the U.S. and Canada.”