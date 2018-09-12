Michelle Obama book tour kicks off Nov. 13 in Chicago

Former first lady Michelle Obama talks to the audience at the Reach Higher Initiative Beating the Odds Summit on June 14, 2018 in Washington, D.C. | Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The fall 2018 dates for the long-anticipated book tour by former first lady Michelle Obama were announced Wednesday.

The 10-city tour, in support of her memoir, “Becoming,” kicks off Nov. 13 at Chicago’s United Center, 1901 W. Madison, and will feature a conversation with the author led by program moderators to be named later. The date also marks the world-wide release of the book.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall,” Mrs. Obama said via statement. “I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories — all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals — so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Sept 21 at BecomingMichelleObama.com. Registration is now open for a verified fan pre-sale which starts Sept. 20. Ten percent of each show’s ticket sales will be donated to local charities, schools and community groups in each city (those fans also will receive free admission to the tour stop in their respective city, Wednesday’s announcement stated). In addition, a limited number of author VIP “meet-and-greet” packages will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Other tour dates include:

November 15: The Forum, Los Angeles

November 17: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

November 24: TD Garden, Boston

November 29: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

December 1: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

December 11: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

December 13: Pepsi Center Arean, Denver

December 14: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

December 17: American Airlines Center, Dallas