Michelle Obama’s mom asks if she met any ‘real’ celebrities at the Grammys

Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Michelle Obama shared a relatable text exchange with her mom the day after her Grammy appearance Sunday night that may explain how the former first lady stays humble.

“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” her mom texted in the screenshot Obama posted to Instagram. “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?”

Obama’s mom said she only caught her daughter’s appearance on the award show because her friend Gracie called her. Obama texted back that she had told her mom she would be on it.

“No you did not,” her mom wrote back. “I would have remembered that even though I don’t remember much.”

Obama sent back some “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis in response and then texted: “And I Am A real star… by the way…”

Obama’s celebrity on an international scale as the former first lady is unquestionable, but in her hometown of Chicago, the woman born Michelle Robinson is particularly beloved.

When she announced that the release date for her memoir “Becoming” would coincide with her book tour stop in Chicago, the United Center sold out in minutes, with scalpers reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

On her occasional surprise appearances at her alma mater, Whitney Young, excited teens greet Obama like a pop star. “They were crying, they were laughing, they were screaming,” one Whitney Young teacher said of a recent visit in November. Even the location of her first kiss with her husband, former president Barack Obama, on a street corner in Hyde Park where a Baskin-Robbins once stood is commemorated with a plaque.

But that’s the thing about moms: they always find a way to keep you grounded.