Michelle Obama takes title as most admired woman

Michelle Obama is the woman Americans most admire, according to a Gallup poll.

This is the first time in 17 years a woman other than Hillary Clinton topped Gallup’s Most Admired Woman list. For 2018, Clinton actually slipped behind Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

Between Dec. 3 and 12, Gallup asked over 1,000 adults nationwide to name a woman and man living anywhere in the world they admire most. Gallup has conducted this poll annually since 1946, with the exception of 1976.

Michelle Obama, who is on a nationwide tour promoting her new memoir “Becoming,” was mentioned 15 percent of the time, giving her a huge lead this year. Oprah Winfrey was mentioned 5 percent of the time. Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump tied, as 4 percent of people mentioned them. Also on the list: Queen Elizabeth, Angela Merkel, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Ellen DeGeneres.

Former President Barack Obama secured another win for the 11th year as the most admired man with 19 percent of people mentioning his name. Donald Trump came in second, with 13 percent. Also on the list of most admired men: George W. Bush and Pope Francis.

