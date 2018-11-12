Michelle Obama kicks off book tour at alma mater Whitney Young

Former First Lady Michelle Obama meets with female students from her alma mater, Whitney Young Magnet High School, in Chicago, Monday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A day before the launch of her book tour, former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday returned to her high school, Whitney Young on Chicago’s West Side, to talk to about 20 girls, all seniors, about her memoir, “Becoming,” in which she writes about how the school exposed her to a world outside the South Shore community where she was raised.

The girls met with Obama in the magnet school’s library.

The visit — the second in a week — is part of a media blitz organized for the kick-off of the book, as Obama fills arenas to talk about her life in conversations with friends. Oprah Winfrey returns to Chicago for the first tour event, Tuesday night at the United Center. Billed as “an intimate conversation with Michelle Obama,” it will take place before an audience of about 14,000.

Obama has added a European leg to her tour, appearing Dec. 3 at Royal Festival Hall in London.

Obama, the Whitney Young class of 1981 salutatorian, surprised a dance class at the school when she walked the halls while being interviewed by ABC’s Robin Roberts for a “20/20” special that aired Sunday.

One of Obama’s signature programs in the White House was “Reach Higher,” created to assist students through the college selection process, from applications to financial aid. These students are often the first of their family to attend a university.

Before seeing the former first lady, the students will meet with Eric Waldo, executive director of Reach Higher. They’ll also get copies of “Becoming” and tickets to the United Center event.

RELATED

• In her book, Michelle Obama recalls her Chicago upbringing: ‘Am I good enough?’

• • Michelle Obama’s visit thrills dance team at her alma mater, Whitney Young

• • Michelle Obama book tour kicks off Nov. 13 in Chicago

This slideshow requires JavaScript.