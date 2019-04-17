Move over, Dr. Evil: Mike Myers to create new characters on Netflix series

The man who inhabits Wayne Campbell, Dieter, Austin Powers and Dr. Evil soon will create another stable of characters for a new show on Netflix.

The streaming channel announced Wednesday that Mike Myers will star in and produce six episodes of a half-hour series, not yet titled. “I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said in a statement.

The Canadian-born actor, who trained and performed at ImprovOlympic and Second City in Chicago, broke out as a 1989-95 ensemble member on “Saturday Night Live,” where his “Wayne’s World” and “Sprockets” scenes were instant hits. He played Wayne in two hit movies and introduced a swinging British spy character as well as his nemesis Dr. Evil in 1997’s “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” another hit that spawned two sequels.

He also provided the Scottish-tinged voice of Shrek in four animated films and cameos in “Inglourious Basterds” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Since 2017 he has hosted “The Gong Show” on ABC in the persona of another alter ego, British comedian Tommy Maitland.