Mikhail Baryshnikov headed to Chicago with work about poet Brodkey

Mikhail Baryshnikov, the renowned dancer and actor, is slated for a rare visit to Chicago this winter as he brings his one-man play based on the poems of his late friend, Nobel laureate Joseph Brodsky, to the Harris Theatre for Music and Dance from Feb. 2 to 4.

“Brodsky/Baryshnikov,” conceived and directed by Latvian-born Alvis Hermaris and performed in Russian with English supertitles, is billed as “an emotional journey deep into the poet’s visceral and complex compositions,” with Baryshnikov’s “subtle physicality transporting the audience into Hermanis’ reverent imagining of Brodsky’s internal world.”

The Chicago engagement of the 90-minute work will cap a three-city North American tour that also is making stops in Boston and Toronto.

Tickets ($45-$150) will go in sale at noon Wednesday. Phone (312) 344-7777 or visit www.harristheaterchicago.com.