Millennium Park summer film lineup runs from ‘Black Panther’ to ‘Greek Wedding’

The Pritzker Pavilion this summer will transport movie fans to Wakanda, Oz and the Qing Dynasty during this summer’s Millennium Park Summer Film Series.

The lineup, announced Thursday, was selected in consultation with 13 local theater companies in observance of this year’s celebration of the Year of Chicago Theatre.

The 6:30 p.m. screenings begin June 4, with free pavilion and lawn seating facing the 40-foot LED screen.

Here’s the lineup:

June 4: Black Panther

June 11: Frida

June 18: Love, Simon

June 25: Wonder Woman

July 2: The Wiz

July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You

July 16: Moonlight and Pan’s Labyrinth

July 23: The Music Man

July 30: Fences

Aug. 5: Inside Out (10:30 a.m.)

Aug. 6: The Muppet Movie

Aug. 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Aug. 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding