Millennium Park summer film lineup runs from ‘Black Panther’ to ‘Greek Wedding’
The Pritzker Pavilion this summer will transport movie fans to Wakanda, Oz and the Qing Dynasty during this summer’s Millennium Park Summer Film Series.
The lineup, announced Thursday, was selected in consultation with 13 local theater companies in observance of this year’s celebration of the Year of Chicago Theatre.
The 6:30 p.m. screenings begin June 4, with free pavilion and lawn seating facing the 40-foot LED screen.
Here’s the lineup:
June 4: Black Panther
June 11: Frida
June 18: Love, Simon
June 25: Wonder Woman
July 2: The Wiz
July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You
July 16: Moonlight and Pan’s Labyrinth
July 23: The Music Man
July 30: Fences
Aug. 5: Inside Out (10:30 a.m.)
Aug. 6: The Muppet Movie
Aug. 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Aug. 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding