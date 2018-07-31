’Miranda Sings’ star will turn off the camera for childbirth — maybe

In concert, Colleen Ballinger will perform both as herself (right) and her eccentric YouTube character Miranda Sings. | PROVIDED PHOTO

For a woman who has ultimately shared most of her life on camera, internet sensation and creator of the wildly popular “Miranda Sings” franchise Colleen Ballinger may very well have found her limit.

And that limit is called childbirth.

MIRANDA SINGS LIVE… NO OFFENSE TOUR

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont

Tickets: $39

Info: rosemont.com/theatre

“I’m pretty sure I don’t want a camera in my face when I am in labor,” says Ballinger, who is due to have her first baby with fiancée Eric Stocklin on New Year’s Day. “But who knows? I have never done this before. I will either slap some lipstick on or I’ll want to smash the camera on the floor.

What she does know is this: Singlehandedly, she has created one of the most successful comedic viral video stars of our time. With 20 million followers and over 2 billion views on YouTube, the character Miranda Sings is a guilty addiction for kids of all ages who can’t seem to get enough of her over-the-top confidence, outrageous rants and crazy abundance of red lipstick smeared all over her lips.

It’s an alter ego that came from the brain of your average actor, comedian, vocalist, writer, New York Times best-selling author and executive producer all the way back in 2008. “People didn’t go on YouTube to get famous back when I started,” recalls Ballinger. “So it’s still a little crazy to me that it has come this far.”

Ballinger is now forging forward with her “No Offense Tour,” which will, for the first time, include her taking off the red lipstick and starring as herself for a portion of the show.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting the response to the pregnancy that we got,” says Ballinger, who also served as the executive producer and star of ”Haters Back Off”, where she starred as Miranda for two seasons on Netflix. “I really have never seen anything like it. My fans have been so sweet and supportive. Heck, I’m still getting used to looking out a crowd and seeing that people showed up.”

The “Miranda Sings” phenomenon expanded yet again earlier this month when she released Miranda’s leaked diary in the form of the book “My Diarrhe.”

“I have always kept diaries and journals, so that was really my inspiration,” she says. “To have the ability to look back on the problems that weren’t big problems after all is something I think we can all learn from. And when written from Miranda’s point of view dealing with bullies and parents and stuff, I think she becomes that much more relatable to young teens.”

And those young teens seem to have an insatiable appetite for just about anything that involves Ballinger and Miranda Sings. So what will happen when her son arrives? Will he just become another piece of the seemingly never-ending storyline?

“I’m going to try and wait to make that decision until he can make that decision himself,” she says quietly. “Filming and documenting my life and the life of Miranda is something I am passionate about, but I would hate to make that big of a decision for him.”

So instead, she plans to take everything one day at a time, filming one day at a time. And as much as people seemingly know about Miranda Sings and Colleen Ballinger as a comedic team, rest assured there is always a side of her left to be discovered.

“We have a little bit of time when we are in Chicago, so I can’t wait to head over to the Natural History museum to explore a bit,” says the Los Angeles-based performer. “I love to explore cities like Chicago.”

And yes, she thinks she is going to love being a mom.

“I think I’m starting to feel the baby, or maybe it’s something else,” she laughs. “I’m not sure I can tell the difference at this point. There is a lot going on down there. It’s already been quite the journey.”