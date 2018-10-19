HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
2. “Holy Ghost” by John Sanford (Putnam)
3. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)
4. “The Witch Elm” by Tana French (Viking)
5. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
6. “Killing Commendatore” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)
7. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Atria)
8. “Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton (Atria)
10. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
11. “Juror ?3” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)
12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
13. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)
14. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
15. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
2. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)
3. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)
4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Skinnytaste One and Done” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Presidents of War” by Michael Beschloss (Crown)
7. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
9. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)
10. “Spygate” by Bongino/McAllister (Post Hill)
11. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)
12. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central)
13. “Tasty Ultimate” by Tasty (Clarkson Potter)
14. “Overcomer” by David Jeremiah
15. “The Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)