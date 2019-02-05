‘Modern Family’ to end run in 2020 after 11 seasons on ABC

The cast of "Modern Family"— winners of the best outstanding comedy series — pose backstage at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles.| Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

PASADENA, Calif. –The Pritchett family will soon clean out its closets.

“Modern Family,” the Emmy-winning comedy about an extended Los Angeles family, will end in 2020 after 11 seasons, ABC announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association.

The show has been renewed for a final season of at least 18 episodes, which allows it to delay its exit until after CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory,” TV’s top-rated comedy, says farewell this May after 12 years.

The series, created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, premiered in 2009, became an instant hit and was long ABC’s top-rated sitcom, peaking in 2011. It still ranks among the top 5 TV comedies, but is also among the most expensive, with weekly episodes costing the network more than $5 million.

“Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” said Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president, in a statement, adding to TV critics: “I reserve the right to be the saddest person in the room when it ends its remarkable run.”

Added Levitan: “Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives.”

“Modern” tells the story of patriarch and retired closet-remodeler Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), his second wife Gloria (Sophia Vergara) and their extended clan of Jay’s children, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and their families. It broke ground for a network sitcom in depicting gay son Mitchell in a committed domestic relationship with Cam (Eric Stonestreet). They later married and are raising a daughter.

Gary Levin, USA TODAY

