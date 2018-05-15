Monica Raymund, Dawson on ‘Chicago Fire,’ leaving series for ‘the next chapter’

Monica Raymund, who as Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson has been part of “Chicago Fire” since Week One, says she’s leaving the show.

In a note posted on Twitter, Raymund says “it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

Her exit reportedly had been in the works for weeks, which explains why the season ended last week with Dawson considering leaving Chicago to become a volunteer paramedic in Puerto Rico.

Dawson’s evolution from paramedic to firefighter and back again has been central to the story lines of “Chicago Fire,” which has tracked her as best friend to the late Leslie Shay, bride to Matthew Casey, short-lived foster mother to little Louie and co-proprietor of the tavern Molly’s.

Co-stars Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer and Eamonn Walker reportedly have signed deals to continue on Season 7 this fall, but talks are still under way with David Eigenberg, who plays firefighter Christopher Herrmann.