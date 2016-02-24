More Frank Sinatra classics set for vinyl release

We celebrated his centennial throughout 2015, but the party continues with the release of six more Frank Sinatra iconic albums on 180-gram vinyl by FSE/UMe.

The LPs include: “Songs For Swingin’ Lovers!” (originally released in 1956, it’s a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee and is celebrating its 60th anniversary of original release this year); “Ring-A-Ding Ding!,” (celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it was Sinatra’s first release on his own Reprise Records label in 1961); “That’s Life,” (the 1966 classic is 50 years old this year; it’s available Feb. 26); “All The Way,” the 1961 Capitol release is due out April 15; it features the Oscar-winning title track, penned by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen, from the film “The Joker’s Wild”); and on May 6, it’s a Sinatra-Count Basie extravaganza, with the release of “Sinatra-Basie: An Historic Music First” (the 1962 album was the first collaboration between Sinatra and Count Basie and his orchestra) and one of Ol’ Blue Eyes greatest discs, the 1966 live concert double-album “Sinatra At The Sands,” conducted and arranged by Quincy Jones (the album also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year).

You can purchase them (and pre-order the later releases) at shop.sinatra.com.