Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment: reports

Actor Morgan Freeman participates in the "The Story of God" panel at the National Geographic Channel 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Actor Morgan Freeman is being accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, according to published reports.

A CNN report details the accounts of 16 people, who “together described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.” Eight of those people said they were victims of Freeman’s misconduct.

The allegations include unwanted touching and demeaning comments, CNN reports.

