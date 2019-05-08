Mother’s Day gift ideas: 7 stellar book picks to consider giving Mom

Oprah Winfrey makes our list with her book "The Path Made Clear." | OWN

Thinking about showing Mom how well you know her with just the right book this Mother’s Day? Some current best-sellers to consider:

For the aspirational mom: In “The Path Made: Clear Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose” (Flatiron, $27.99) Oprah Winfrey shares her own stories, gathers insights from the likes of Lin-Manual Miranda, Jay-Z and Ellen DeGeneres and lays out tips to achieve a successful and significant life.

For the book club mom: “When We Left Cuba” (Berkley, $16)) by Chanel Cleeton tells the fictional story of Beatriz Perez, a young Cuban exile in 1960s Florida who risks her life when she’s recruited by the CIA to infiltrate Castro’s inner circle.

For the mom who loves politics: Two choices here, for the Republican or Democrat. “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty” (Twelve, $32.50) by Susan Page and “Becoming” (Crown, $32.50) by Michelle Obama, filled with stories from her childhood through her experience as first lady.

For the music-lover mom: “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Ballantine, $27) by Taylor Jenkins Reid follows fictional singer Daisy Jones from finding huge success in the 1970s to her band’s breakup. Reese Witherspoon’s book club made the book its March pick, and it’s being turned into a limited series on Amazon.

For the mom who needs a laugh: In “#IMomSoHard,” (HarperOne, $25.99) Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the comedy duo behind the #IMomSoHard videos on YouTube, look at challenges facing parents.

For the mom who needs a boost: All-time soccer great Abby Wambach’s “Wolfpack: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game” (Celadon Books, $20) is based on her inspiring commencement speech to Barnard College grads that went viral last year.

