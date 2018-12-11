Motown classics both old and new — from Stevie Wonder to Erykah Badu — make up a hits-filled playlist curated to mark Michelle Obama’s Detroit visit.
Forty songs line the list, which was released on the major streaming services Tuesday afternoon.
Obama is in Detroit for the latest stop on her tour supporting her best-selling memoir, “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama.” She’s appearing Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Motown Records is a sponsor of the tour, and will host a kiosk on the LCA concourse where attendees can create digital postcards embedded with the playlist.
The former first lady made an unannounced appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Motown Museum, where she joined her brother, Craig Robinson, and Detroit actor Keegan-Michael Key in a motivational roundtable with several young male students from Wayne State University.
The playlist is inspired by moments from Obama’s life, many of which are recounted in her memoir. It includes music from Stevie Wonder, one of the former first lady’s favorite artists and whose work she discusses at length throughout her memoir, along with other notable songs that have comprised the soundtrack of her life, Tuesday’s official announcement noted.
Here is the full Michelle Obama Motown playlist:
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
The Way You Do The Things You Do – The Temptations
Dancing in The Street – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Please Mr. Postman – The Marvelettes
The Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You) – the Isley Brothers
Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing – Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell
Baby Love – The Supremes
It’s The Same Old Song – Four Tops
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) – Stevie Wonder
I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Gladys Knight & The Pips
My Guy – Mary Wells
It Takes Two – Marvin Gaye, Kim Weston
I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) – Four Tops
Who’s Loving You – The Jackson 5
Beauty Is Only Skin Deep – The Temptations
The Tracks Of My Tears – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
For Once In My Life – Stevie Wonder
Baby, I’m For Real – The Originals
Ain’t Too Proud to Beg – The Temptations
I’ll Be There – The Jackson 5
Reach Out, I’ll Be There – Four Tops
What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) – Marvin Gaye
As – Stevie Wonder
Color – Zhane
I Love Your Smile – Shanice
Treat Her Like A Lady – The Temptations
Zoom – Commodores
The Truth – India.Arie
Didn’t Cha Know – Erykah Badu
My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
Woman’s World – BJ The Chicago Kid
I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross
Video – India.Arie
Square Biz – Teena Marie
Rhythm of the Night – Debarge
You and I – Stevie Wonder
Someday We’ll Be Together – Diana Ross & The Supremes
Feel So Good – Do The Right Thing/Soundtrack Version – Perri
