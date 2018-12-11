Motown playlist inspired by Obama’s memoir boasts Marvin Gaye, The Supremes

Motown classics both old and new — from Stevie Wonder to Erykah Badu — make up a hits-filled playlist curated to mark Michelle Obama’s Detroit visit.

Forty songs line the list, which was released on the major streaming services Tuesday afternoon.

Obama is in Detroit for the latest stop on her tour supporting her best-selling memoir, “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama.” She’s appearing Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Motown Records is a sponsor of the tour, and will host a kiosk on the LCA concourse where attendees can create digital postcards embedded with the playlist.

The former first lady made an unannounced appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Motown Museum, where she joined her brother, Craig Robinson, and Detroit actor Keegan-Michael Key in a motivational roundtable with several young male students from Wayne State University.

The playlist is inspired by moments from Obama’s life, many of which are recounted in her memoir. It includes music from Stevie Wonder, one of the former first lady’s favorite artists and whose work she discusses at length throughout her memoir, along with other notable songs that have comprised the soundtrack of her life, Tuesday’s official announcement noted.

Here is the full Michelle Obama Motown playlist:

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

The Way You Do The Things You Do – The Temptations

Dancing in The Street – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Please Mr. Postman – The Marvelettes

The Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You) – the Isley Brothers

Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing – Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell

Baby Love – The Supremes

It’s The Same Old Song – Four Tops

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) – The Temptations

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) – Stevie Wonder

I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Gladys Knight & The Pips

My Guy – Mary Wells

It Takes Two – Marvin Gaye, Kim Weston

I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) – Four Tops

Who’s Loving You – The Jackson 5

Beauty Is Only Skin Deep – The Temptations

The Tracks Of My Tears – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

For Once In My Life – Stevie Wonder

Baby, I’m For Real – The Originals

Ain’t Too Proud to Beg – The Temptations

I’ll Be There – The Jackson 5

Reach Out, I’ll Be There – Four Tops

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) – Marvin Gaye

As – Stevie Wonder

Color – Zhane

I Love Your Smile – Shanice

Treat Her Like A Lady – The Temptations

Zoom – Commodores

The Truth – India.Arie

Didn’t Cha Know – Erykah Badu

My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

Woman’s World – BJ The Chicago Kid

I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

Video – India.Arie

Square Biz – Teena Marie

Rhythm of the Night – Debarge

You and I – Stevie Wonder

Someday We’ll Be Together – Diana Ross & The Supremes

Feel So Good – Do The Right Thing/Soundtrack Version – Perri

