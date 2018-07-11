Movie about Thailand cave rescue in the works

In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, Thai boys smile as Thai Navy SEAL medics help injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. | Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP

According to reports late Tuesday, a movie about the rescue mission of the boys soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave is in the early stages of development.

The story is slated to become a film from Pure Flix Entertainment, the faith-based production company behind the “God’s Not Dead” film franchise, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

According to the report, Michael Scott, the film company’s CEO who lives part of the year in Thailand, was at the scene of the rescue for several days.

The harrowing ordeal of the 12 young boys and their coach began June 23 when they became trapped in the underground cavern by rising water. An international rescue effort was launched, and on Tuesday the final group of the team members along with their coach were successfully rescued. All 13 young men and boys are recuperating at a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

