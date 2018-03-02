One-Minute Movie Review: Rating films now in theaters

Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis, right) begins his quest for justice after an attack on his daughter (Camila Morrone) and wife (Elisabeth Shue) are attacked in "Death Wish." | MGM

Perhaps it’s folly to go up against a king who moonlights as an unstoppable superhero, but two movie stars are up to the challenge this week. One is Jennifer Lawrence, re-teaming with her “Mockingjay” director Francis Lawrence for the thriller “Red Sparrow.” Meanwhile, Bruce Willis follows a revenge trail blazed by Charles Bronson in a remake of “Death Wish,” shot in Chicago. Both hope to emerge from the shadow of the mighty “Black Panther,” which just became the fourth film in history to earn $100 million in both its first and its second weekend.

“The 15:17 to Paris” ★★

In re-creating the Paris-bound train journey in which passengers subdued a heavily armed gunman, director Clint Eastwood cast the real-life heroes as themselves, and the amateurs come across as such. Though there are a few pulse-quickening moments, the movie is slow-paced and feels padded. (PG-13, 94 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Annihilation” ★★★★

In this bold and innovative sci-fi horror thriller from the director of “Ex Machina,” Natalie Portman plays a biologist venturing into a mysterious environmental disaster zone to find her missing husband. Her work here rivals her Oscar-winning turn in “Black Swan.” (R, 115 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Black Panther” ★★★★

Even if you’re not normally into the superhero genre, if you appreciate finely honed storytelling, winning performances and tons of whiz-bang action sequences and good humor, then you should see “Black Panther.” It’s one of the best times I’ve had at the movies this decade. (PG-13, 140 min) —Richard Roeper

“Call Me By Your Name” ★★★

When an American graduate student (Armie Hammer) meets his professor’s 17-year-old son (Timothee Chalamet) during an idyllic summer in northern Italy, they start off bickering but eventually succumb to their lust, The movie paints their weeks-long tryst as pure love, but it comes across more as an intense and passionate fling. The film itself is beautiful, finely written and well acted, filled with gorgeous and for the most part vivacious and engaging people. (R, 131 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Darkest Hour” ★★★

This look back at Winston Churchill’s leadership during the early days of World War II is filled with authentic touches, large and small. Most authentic of all is Gary Oldman’s performance as a flawed but deeply passionate man who summoned all of his courage, all of his oratory skills and all of his love for Britain at just the right moment. (PG-13, 125 min) —Richard Roeper

“Death Wish” ★★

Bruce Willis takes over the Charles Bronson role as a civilian who takes up vigilantism after an attack on his wife and daughter. No doubt some will be startled and perhaps offended by the violence, not to mention the numerous instances in which first-degree murder is played for applause and even laughter. Again and again, “Death Wish” feels anything but real. (R, 107 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Den of Thieves” ★★

For the first hour or so, it appeared as if this Los Angeles-based heist thriller would catch us off-guard in the best way. But just when things should have been heating up, the route grew bumpy and meandering and in some scenes drip-drip-drip SLOW. (R, 140 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Early Man” ★★★

A caveman (voice of Eddie Redmayne) trains others in his clan to win a soccer game and save their homeland. The animated film from Nick Park falls short of his earlier work (“Wallace and Gromit”), but there are soome nice bits along the way. (PG, 89 min) —Bill Goodykoontz, USA TODAY Network

“Fifty Shades Freed” ★

In the third and (thank the cinema gods) final chapter in the vapid, lurid, S&M-sprinkled trilogy of slick trash, newlyweds Ana (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) eventually leave the sexy stuff behind and fall into a combo platter of cheesy, easily solved mystery-thriller and overwrought, daytime soap opera melodrama. (R, 105 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Game Night” ★★★

When the Game Night that Max (Jason Bateman) usually hosts with his wife (Rachel McAdams) is commandeered by his cocky brother (Kyle Chandler), the merriment quickly spins out of control. It runs a little long, but there are more than enough laughs and clever surprises in this broad and sometimes violent farce to warrant a recommendation. (R, 100 min) —Richard Roeper

“The Greatest Showman” ★★★

There were times when I rolled my eyes to the ceiling at the corny and cheesy and shameless sentiment of this musical starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. But then I’d realize my foot was once again tapping in time to the beat of the catchy tunes, at which point I’d acknowledge I was thoroughly enjoying myself, despite all cynical instchicago.suntimes.com/…/smart-and-funny-itonya-attempts-some-tricky-moves-nails-them-allincts. (PG, 105 min.) —Richard Roeper

“I, Tonya” ★★★★

Recounting the life of skater Tonya Harding in both a darkly funny comedy and a serious character study is a tricky and bold balancing act, and the “I, Tonya” team pulls it off on every level. Handed the plum title role, Margot Robbie gives the best performance of her career. (R, 119 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” ★★★

Both kids and adults will love the way teens are switched into adult avatars once they’re sucked into a video game, with a nerdy boy played by Dwayne Johnson and a self-absorbed Valley Girl inhabiting Jack Black. This is some of the most movie fun I had in 2017. (PG-13, 118 min.) —Bill Zwecker

“La Boda de Valentina” ★★★

This Spanish-language comedy, about a businesswoman forced to choose between her fiance and her witty ex, is a genial, pleasant farce that grows more enjoyable once it calms down and stops being so frantic. (R, 99 min.) —Randy Cordova, USA TODAY Network

“Lady Bird” ★★★★

Greta Gerwig already has made a fine career for herself as an actress, but with “Lady Bird” she has written and directed a film that’s smart without being smug and insightful without being condescending. Saoirse Ronan delivers a pure and honest performance as the title character, a high school senior, and the wok by Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts as her parents is what greatness looks like. (R, 93 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Loveless” ★★★

A Russian boy goes missing the day after overhearing his selfish parents arguing about what to do with him after their breakup. The beautifully shot and elegantly constructed film is also bleak and unpleasant to sit through, and sit with afterward. (R, 127 min.) —Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

“The Maze Runner: The Death Cure” ★★

Post-apocalyptic hero Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) needs to free his pal Minho frm the clutches of the evil WCKD corporation. While the third chapter in this young-adult franchise is certainly entertaining — and quite explosive — the series definitely has lost some steam. (PG-13, 120 min.) —Brian Truitt, USA TODAY

“Peter Rabbit” ★1⁄2

It’s a little depressing to see the storybook charm of Beatrix Potter’s creation reduced to slapstick. Here Peter has no personality beyond a tiresome veneer of sarcasm, and without personality there can be no emotional arc. (PG, 94 min.) —Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY Network

“Phantom Thread” ★★★★

Reteaming with “There Will Be Blood” director Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Day-Lewis delivers another Oscar-worthy performance as a fashion designer in mid-20th-century London who has a very specific (and more than a little eccentric) way of doing things. (R, 130 min.) —Richard Roeper

“The Post” ★★★★

Meryl Streep has often played the most confident of characters, but as 1970s Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, she does an astonishing job of showing us someone unsure of herself as she debates publishing the Pentagon Papers and risking jail. This is a love letter to journalistic bravery and to the First Amendment, and it is the best movie about newspapers since “All the President’s Men.” (PG-13, 105 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Red Sparrow” ★★1⁄2

Jennifer Lawrence plays a would-be Russian spy ordered to use her sexuality to get close to a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton). There are plenty of surprises, but if you pile twist upon twist eventually you’re just going in circles. (R, 140 min.) —Bill Goodykoontz, USA Today Network

“The Shape of Water” ★★★

Sally Hawkins gives a sweet and moving performance as a maid in a top-secret government facility who falls in love with a mysterious sea creature in captivity there. Gorgeously color-coordinated, this fairy tale from director Guillermo del Toro is one of the most romantic and one of the most breathtakingly beautiful movies of the year. (R, 118 min.) —Richard Roeper

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” ★★★★

The story of a grieving mother (Frances McDormand) trying to shame the police chief (Woody Harrelson) into solving her daughter’s murder provides some of the strongest laughs and some of the most poignant moments of heartbreak of any movie in recent memory. Somehow writer-director Martin McDonagh has taken the bleakest of subject matters and treated it seriously while also serving up one of the best dark comedies I’ve ever seen. (R, 115 min.) —Richard Roeper