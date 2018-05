Movies in the Parks 2018: Here’s what’s playing near you this summer

Grab the popcorn and a blanket. The Chicago Park District released its lineup for its annual “Movies in the Parks” series on Wednesday.

There will be 103 different films shown at 154 parks from June to September this year.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown 28 different times across the city while “Coco” will be shown 17 times and “Wonder Woman” 13 times.

Search below for showtimes and a movie at a park near you.



Loading...