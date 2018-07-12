‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘GLOW,’ ‘Barry’ among the contenders in Emmy Award nominations

Alex Borstein (left) and Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." | Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

New series “Barry,” “GLOW” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are among the nominees for best comedy series in this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

With perennial favorite “Veep” out of the running as star Julia Louis-Dreyfus recovered from illness, the category also had room for past nominees “Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Silicon Valley” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

“Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan, from Highland Park, was among the nominees for best lead actress in a comedy. Earlier this year she won a Golden Globe award for her role on the Amazon series as a 1950s housewife dabbling in stand-up comedy.

The nominees for best drama series include: “The Americans,” ”The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”Stranger Things,” This Is Us” and “Westworld.”

Nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning.

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live” as hosts.