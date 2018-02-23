Nanette Fabray, starred on TV and stage, has died at 97

Stage and television star Nanette Fabray and her husband, screenwriter Ranald MacDougall on their wedding day in 1957. | FILE PHOTO

Actress and comedienne Nanette Fabray, a three-time Emmy Award winner, who’s credits include the TV series “Your Show of Shows” and “One Day at a Time,” and films such as “The Band Wagon,” has died. She was 97.

According to hollywoodreporter.com,

“Fabray also appeared as moms (of Mary Tyler Moore’s character) on CBS’ The Mary Tyler Moore Show and (of real-life niece Shelley Fabares’ character) on ABC’s “Coach.” And on a 1977 episode of CBS’ “Maude,” she was memorable as a high-school friend of Bea Arthur’s character who had a stroke. An excellent singer and tap dancer — she received a lesson or two from Mr. Bojangles (Bill Robinson) — Fabray won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical for starring in “Love Life” (1949), directed by Elia Kazan and choreographed by Michael Kidd. She also was delightful on Broadway in “High Button Shoes” and received another Tony nomination in 1963 for playing the wife of the commander-in-chief (Robert Ryan) in “Mr. President.”

The actress passed away Thursday at her home in California, according to reports. Miss Fabray, who, from her childhood suffered from a hereditary hearing impairment, became a staunch advocate for the deaf and hearing impaired. She would often incorporate sign language into her television appearances.

Chicago audiences might remember Miss Fabray from numerous stage productions here, including the 1998 presentation of “On Golden Pond” at Theatre at the Center in Munster, Ind.

Miss Fabray is survived by a son and grandchildren.

