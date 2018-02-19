Fergie, Roseanne or Flea: Who performed the worst national anthem of all time?

Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Fergie’s cringeworthy rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles on Sunday night was met with laughter from the players and criticism on the internet.

So her performance got us thinking: what are some of the other bad versions of the national anthem? Here are a few:

Who can forget Roseanne Barr’s performance at a San Diego Padres game on July 25, 1990?

Roseanne even threw her own shade at Fergie on Twitter:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Carl Lewis butchered the anthem at the NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns in 1993, even proclaiming, “Uh-oh. … I’ll make up for it now.”

The STAPLES Center had seen bad versions of the anthem before — Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was criticized for his instrumental version before Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016. (He was also lambasted for wearing his Lakers cap during the performance when tradition calls for hats to be removed.)