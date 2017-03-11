#National Sandwich Day: Where to get meal deals Nov. 3

There’s another deal day sandwiched between Halloween and Veteran’s Day.

Friday is National Sandwich Day and there are some deals to mark the occasion.

According to a Jersey Mike’s Subs survey, 98% of the nearly 53,000 people surveyed said they eat at least one sandwich a week and 39% said they eat three or more per week.

Earl of Sandwich: At participating locations, buy one sandwich, get one free Friday with a coupon available through the chain’s loyalty program and on social media.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Current members of the chain’s eClub will receive a buy one, get one free email coupon to use through Nov. 4 at participating locations. Sign up for future deals and a chance to win a trip for two to Italy at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/eclub.

Firehouse Subs: The first 50 guests to order a Hook & Ladder at any U.S. location Friday receive a pin and a coupon for free chips and drink with any sub purchase on their next visit. The coupon expires Nov. 30.

Don’t miss out on #NationalSandwichDay! Be one of the first 50 to order any size Hook & Ladder this Friday and receive a pin & special offer pic.twitter.com/2sLHmlUEOF — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) November 2, 2017

McDonald’s: Buy one large sandwich, get one free at participating locations Friday. To get this deal, you need to have the McDonald’s mobile app.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Potbelly Perks members who purchase a pastrami sandwich Friday get a second one free.

Quiznos: Get an eight-inch Classic Italian sub for $5 on Friday at participating locations. Download the chain’s loyalty app, Toasty Points, for a free four-inch sub with any purchase.

Smashburger: While not a National Sandwich Day deal, the chain is selling its Holiday Smash Pass for $54 at participating locations. With the pass, get one burger or other item per day for $1 from Nov. 15 to Jan. 9, excluding holidays.

Subway: The world’s largest restaurant chain is taking National Sandwich Day global by celebrating World Sandwich Day. At participating U.S. Subway restaurants Friday, purchase any sub and a 30-ounce drink and get a sub for free Nov. 3. Plus, Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America food banks.

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY Network