‘An Anonymous Girl’ by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

What it’s about: Jessica Farris sneaks in to a psychology study but finds herself trapped by Dr. Shields, a master manipulator, in “An Anonymous Girl” (St. Martin’s Press, $27.99), the new novel by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.

The buzz: “Girl” is the follow-up to the authors’ “The Wife Between Us,” a best-seller last year.

‘The First Conspiracy’ by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

What it’s about: Working with documentary producer Josh Mensch, best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer turns to nonfiction with “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington” (Flatiron, $35.99), a look at a little-known treasonous plot by Washington’s bodyguards in 1776.

The buzz: “A lively political thriller,” Kirkus Reviews says.

‘Freefall’ by Jessica Barry

What it’s about: “Freefall” (Harper, $27.99) is a thriller about a young woman who, after surviving a plane crash in the Colorado Rockies, must navigate harsh terrain while evading adversaries who want her dead.

The buzz: “Perfect for fans of Liane Moriarty,” Publishers Weekly says. It’s also an “Indie Next” pick of independent booksellers.

‘My Sister, the Serial Killer’ by Oyinkan Braithwaite

What it’s about: Oyinkan Braithwaite’s debut novel “My Sister, the Serial Killer” (Doubleday, $22.95) offers exactly what the title promises. Korede, a nurse in Lagos, Nigeria, has a capricious, Instagram-obsessed sister named Ayoola, and Ayoola is a serial killer. Until now, it’s been Korede who has had to clean up after her. Then, Ayoola gets a doctor in her sights — a doctor Korede is desperately in love with.

The buzz: It’s been compared to Muriel Spark and Gillian Flynn.

‘The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal’ by Gwyneth Paltrow

What it’s about: In “The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal” (Grand Central Life & Style, $35), Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress and self-styled lifestyle guru, offers more than 100 recipes — among them one for Kimchi Chicken Lettuce Cups — plus recommended “cleanses” and “detoxes.”

The buzz: This cookbook focuses on “clean eating.”

