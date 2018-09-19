New Kelly Clarkson talk show to take over Steve Harvey time slot in Chicago

Kelly Clarkson has wowed fans with her singing. Now, the Grammy winner gets to add talk to her repertoire with a new weekday chat show set for fall 2019.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been sold to NBC-owned TV stations, an 11-member group that includes Chicago’s WMAQ-Channel 5, NBCUniversal’s domestic TV unit announced. That move is a precursor to station sales designed to reach most of the country.

Clarkson’s show would be positioned as the lead-in to the popular “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on the NBC stations. That’s a slot now held by Steve Harvey’s show, which reportedly has been dropped by NBCUniversal but could continue with another distributor.

Clarkson, who became the first American Idol in 2002, made a strong talk impression this year on another NBC show, “The Voice,” where she guided Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli during her first season as a star coach. She will get more practice when she returns as a coach for the upcoming fall and spring seasons.

The “Clarkson” format is described as “an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music.”

“I love talking, it’s like my favorite pastime,” she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though; you know, you like have to listen to people who come on your show.”

Valari Staab, president of the NBC stations group, described Clarkson’s appeal as a host: “She’s genuine, warm, fun. …Throughout her career, people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honest and curiosity.”