New musical about Cher headed to Chicago

Pre-Broadway engagements of new musicals will be arriving fast and furiously in Chicago in the coming season.

Earlier this week came news that “Pretty Woman: The Musical” will be playing at the Oriental Theatre, March 13- April 15, 2018.

Now comes word that “The Cher Show” will have its pre-Broadway world premiere at the Oriental, running June 12 – July 15, 2018. And yes, featuring the Cher songbook, the musical is based on the life and decades-long career of the woman also known as Cherilyn Sarksian LaPiere Bono Allman — the singer and actress whose larger-than-life presence has made her an enduring pop culture icon, and whose talent has earned her Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

The musical will feature a book by Rick Elise (“Jersey Boys”), direction by Jason Moore (“Avenue Q”), choreography by Christopher Gattelli (“Newsies”) and musical supervision and orchestrations by Daryl Waters (“Memphis”).

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 18 as part of Broadway in Chicago’s subscription series. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.