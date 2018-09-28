Newberry Library celebrates ‘rebirth’ with World’s Fair exhibit

If you’ve strolled along West Walton Street in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast, you may have walked past the stately edifice and wondered if the Newberry Library was someone’s private club or members-only reading room. And you’d be wrong.

Since it opened its doors in 1887, the Newberry independent research library has been free and open to the public, as well as researchers and scholars. (If you want to research your family’s genealogy, the Newberry is the best place to start.) And all you need is a Newberry reader card, (available on site or online) a card that opens worlds to all who enter. Everything from Chicago and American history to medieval, Renaissance, and Early Modern Studies to American Indian and Indigenous Studies to one of the best collections of historical maps are among its collections and programs.

But at age 131, the Newberry, however grand, was showing its age. So a major renovation project was announced in January. And this weekend, the public is invited to the official “rebirth” of the venerable institution (which remained open during the renovation period).

Designed by the firm of Ann Beha Architects, the $12.7 million project addressing 23,000-square-feet of the first floor and lower levels of the library took nine months to complete. The library has so far raised $10 million through donors, foundation support and an ongoing endowment; the institution receives no tax dollars funding.

The distinct changes in the building’s appearance begins on the exterior, as the wrought-iron fencing that once encircled the structure has been curtailed. It’s “much less intimidating, less fortress-like now,” said library spokesperson Alex Teller. “People who don’t know us were maybe intimidated by the facade. … If you don’t know what a research library is on the inside, you tend to enter very tentatively. We’re trying to tell our users and potential users we’re making our access even easier for you.”

The lobby is now open and airy, with plenty of natural light and an open-concept floor plan. Its mosaic-tiled floor, dating from 1893, has been completely restored. A new welcome center provides visitors with a central location for information about the library and easier access for reader card sign-up. Two newly conceived/remodeled galleries are home to both permanent and rotating exhibitions. A new climate-controlled conference room affords visitors easier access to work with library documents and artifacts. The bookstore has doubled in square footage and several public event spaces have been re-configured.

“We’ve opened the lobby up a lot more, the first thing they used to see was our security kiosk. That’s been moved off to the side, to make it more welcoming,” said Teller. “Our new welcome center, believe it or not we never had one before, is a game-changer for us. The key function of the library, signing up readers and giving them an understanding of who we are and how they can use the collections, is now happening here on the first floor, as opposed to [the third floor] where it used to take place. … We’re totally free and open to the public, you don’t have to be a hardcore scholar to partake of all we have to offer. This renovation will hopefully communicate that better to visitors.”

“The whole project was our way of responding to the revolving needs of today’s users of libraries like this and bringing the first floor up to date,” said Newberry president and librarian David Spadafora. “A lot of people who do know our name are under the apprehension that we’re an institution for scholars’ research. And while that is true to one extent — as we have scholars who come here from all around the world — a third of our readers are people who are doing genealogy. Overall, we have the largest group of readers of any independent library in the country.”

The first major exhibit in the newly configured main floor commemorates the 125th anniversary of the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago in 1893. “Pictures from an Exposition: Visualizing the 1893 World’s Fair,” features maps, postcards, souvenirs, books and photographs from the Daniel Burnham- and Frederick Law Olmsted-designed “White City” fairgrounds. In addition, an adjacent gallery how houses the permanent exhibit, “From the Stacks,” which will continuously showcase items from the library’s collection.

“The items in this [“Pictures from the Fair”] exhibit, these visualizations, were used before the fair to promote the event, during the fair such as maps to help them navigate the grounds, and then after the fair they’ve come down to us as mementos of this incredible moment in Chicago history,” said Diane Dillon, the Newberry’s director of exhibitions and curator of “Pictures from an Exposition.”

The exhibit features nearly 200 items, everything from World’s Fair playing cards to hand-held fans to architectural renderings and handwritten letters/ledgers detailing attendees’ impressions of all that the “White City” and the grand Midway Plaisance entertainment strip offered.

“It was a spectacular event, and these visualizations give us a sense of that,” Dillon said. “The experience of going there and seeing these buildings and taking boat rides and riding the massive Ferris Wheel, just experiencing the daily goings on such as parades, concerts, fireworks displays, seeing art from around the world. And it was the first electrified fair, so there was the whole experience of seeing it completely illuminated at night. I think that’s why something like this World’s Fair resonates so much with people today, people who would rather experience things that buy things. Having experiences is what the World’s Fair was all about.”