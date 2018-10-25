Nicholas Sparks, Tucker Carlson top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

Nicholas Sparks' "Every Breath" is the new No. 1 hardcover fiction best-seller. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. “Ambush” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

3. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

4. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Holy Ghost” by John Sanford (Putnam)

6. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

7. “Vince Flynn: Red War” by Kyle Mills (Atria)

8. “When We Were Young” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

9. “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “The Witch Elm” by Tana French (Viking)

11. “Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. “Desperate Measures” by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Juror ?3” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

15. “Killing Commendatore” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

2. “Killing the SS” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Shade” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

5. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Miranda/Sun (Random House)

6. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. “The Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)

8. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

10. “This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Touchstone)

11. “Racing to the Finish” by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12. “Ottolenghi Simple” by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed)

13. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking (Bantam)

14. “Almost Everything” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)

15. “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis (Norton)