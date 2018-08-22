Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour, including Chicago date

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for 'Best Hip Hop Video' onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

ATLANTA — Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has canceled her North American tour with rapper Future.

Minaj said on her Twitter account Tuesday night that she didn’t have enough time to rehearse for the upcoming “NickiHndrxx” tour in September after the release of her latest album “Queen,” released Aug. 10. The rapper says she will contribute more rehearsal time toward the tour’s European launch with Future in February. Minaj was scheduled for a Sept. 28 concert at the United Center.

Minaj says her North American tour will be rescheduled for May next year. However, the tour will be without co-headliner Future due to scheduling conflicts.

Minaj has been a trending topic recently after sending irritated tweets about her new album debuting No. 2 behind Travis Scott. She also faced criticism after comparing herself to Harriet Tubman ahead of her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night.