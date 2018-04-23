For the first time in its history, the Non-Equity Jeff Awards will feature non-binary nominations in its performance categories, it was announced Monday, along with the official list of 2018 nominees. The performance categories will now include at least 10 nominations and two winners in each category.
Leading the field among the 115 nominations for the 45th annual recognition of shows presented between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018, are Griffin Theatre with 14 nods overall, fueled by its critically acclaimed production of “Ragtime,” followed by Pride Films and Plays and Steep Theatre Company with 11 nominations apiece.
Among individual nominations, Scott Weinstein received best director nominations for his work on “Ragtime” and “Violet” at Griffin Theatre Company. Jesse Case received nominations for original music in a play and sound design for his work on “Foxfinder” at Interrobang Theatre Project.
In the category of best production of a musical, nominees include “Bonnie & Clyde” (Kokandy Productions), Marie Christine” (BoHo Theatre), “Ragtime” (Griffin Theatre Company), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre), and “Violet” (Griffin Theatre Company).
Nominations for best production of a play include: “Foxfinder” (Interrobang Theatre Project), “Ideation” (Jackalope Theatre Company), “Lela & Co.” (Steep Theatre Company), “The Invisible Hand” (Steep Theatre Company), and “The Light” (The New Colony).
Best new musical nominations went to: “Carrie 2: The Rage (An Unauthorized Musical Parody)” at Underscore Theatre Company; “Lady X: The Musical” at Hell in a Handbag Productions; and “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” at Permoveo Productions in association with Pride Films and Plays.
Nominees for best new play include: “Never the Milk and Honey” at MPAACT; “1980 (Or Why I’m Voting for John Anderson)” at Jackalope Theatre Company; “Kingdom” as Broken Nose Theatre; “Forty-Two Stories” as City Lit Theater Company; “Franklinland” at Jackalope Theatre Company; and “The Light” at The New Colony.
The awards will be presented on June 11 at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook. For tickets, $45-$50, visit athenaeumtheatre.org.
The following is the list of nominees for the 2018 Non-Equity Jeff Awards:
NEW MUSICAL
Preston Max Allen – “Carrie 2: The Rage (An Unauthorized Musical Parody)” – Underscore Theatre Company
David Cerda – “Lady X: The Musical” – Hell in a Handbag Productions
Jay Paul Deratany, Joe Stevens, and Keaton Wooden – “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” -Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays
NEW PLAY
Shepsu Aakhu – “Never the Milk and Honey” – MPAACT
Patricia Cotter – “1980 (Or Why I’m Voting for John Anderson)” – Jackalope Theatre Company
Michael Allen Harris – “Kingdom” – Broken Nose Theatre
Douglas Post – “Forty-Two Stories” – City Lit Theater Company
Lloyd Suh – “Franklinland” – Jackalope Theatre Company
Loy A. Webb – “The Light” – The New Colony
PRODUCTION – PLAY
“Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
“Ideation” – Jackalope Theatre Company
“Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
“The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
“The Light” – The New Colony
DIRECTOR – PLAY
Audrey Francis – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
Margaret Knapp – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
Toma Langston – “The Light” – The New Colony
Gus Menary – “Ideation” – Jackalope Theatre Company
Robin Witt – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL
“Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions
“Marie Christine” – BoHo Theatre
“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
“Violet” – Griffin Theatre Company
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL
Fred Anzevino – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Lili-Anne Brown – “Marie Christine” – BoHo Theatre
Spencer Neiman – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions
Scott Weinstein – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Scott Weinstein – “Violet” – Griffin Theatre Company
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Kyrie Courter (Marie Christine) – “Marie Christine” – BoHo Theatre
Max DeTogne (Clyde) – “Bonnie & Clyde – Kokandy Productions
Desiree Gonzalez (Bonnie) – “Bonnie & Clyde – Kokandy Productions
Matthew Huston (Stu) – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays
Jacquelyne Jones (Mrs. Lovett) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Nicole Laurenzi (Violet) – “Violet” – Griffin Theatre Company
Laura McClain (Mother) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Jason Richards (Tateh) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Dani Shay (Young Albert) – “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” –
Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays
Philip Torre (Sweeney Todd) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Denzel Tsopnang (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Lucy Carapetyan (Josephine) – “Nice Girl” – Raven Theatre Company
Alexandra Fisher (Judith Covey) – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
Jeffery Owen Freelon Jr. (Rashad) – “ The Light” – The New Colony
Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Lela) – “ Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
Vince Kracht (Chauncey) – “The Nance” – Pride Films and Plays
John Mossman (Peck) – “How I Learned to Drive” – The Artistic Home
Tiffany Oglesby (Genesis) – “ The Light” – The New Colony
Sara Pavlak McGuire (Sarah) – “Time Stands Still” – AstonRep Theatre Company
Joel Reitsma (Nick) – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
Alejandro Tey (Mace) – “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” – Red Theater Chicago
Michael B. Woods (Cyrano) – “Cyrano” – BoHo Theatre
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL
Stephen Allen (Flick) – “Violet” – Griffin Theatre Company
Gina Francesca (Hetaira) – “Lysistrata Jones” – Refuge Theatre Project
Veronica Garza (Lisa) – “A New Brain” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Emily Goldberg (Shelby) – “The Spitfire Grill” – Refuge Theatre Project
Nicole Michelle Haskins (Effy) – The Spitfire Grill – Refuge Theatre Project
Molly LeCaptain (Louise / Radio Singers) – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays
John Marshall Jr. (Artie) – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays
Billy Rude (Jeffrey) – “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” – Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays
Katherine Thomas (Sarah) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Missy Wise (Blanche) – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY
Owais Ahmed (Bashir) – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
Chris Chmelik (Man) – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
Gregory Fenner (Dubby) – “Megastasis” – Eclipse Theatre Company
Bryce Gangel (Robin) – “1980 (Or Why I’m Voting for John Anderson)” – Jackalope Theatre Company
Kelli Harrington (Barbara Grant) – “Perfect Arrangement” – Pride Films and Plays
Renee Lockett (Bernadette) – “Surely Goodness and Mercy” – Redtwist Theatre
Stella Martin (Sherry) – “Nice Girl” – Raven Theatre Company
RjW Mays (Phaedra) – “Kingdom” – Broken Nose Theatre
Andrew Neftali Perez (Norte) – “Water & Power” – UrbanTheater Company
Kathleen Ruhl (Daphne) – “I Saw My Neighbor on the Train and I Didn’t Even Smile” – Redtwist Theatre
ENSEMBLE
“Ideation” – Jackalope Theatre Company
“Insurrection: Holding History” – Stage Left Theatre
“Into the Empty Sky” – Trap Door Theatre
“Mother of the Dark Water” – MPAACT
“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
“Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery” – Pegasus Theatre Chicago
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Jesse Case – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
Red Clay, Desta Sound – “Never the Milk and Honey” – MPAACT
Jeffrey Levin – “Her Majesty’s Will” – Lifeline Theatre
Mike Mazzocca – “Into the Empty Sky” – Trap Door Theatre
Nicholas Tonozzi – “Round Heads and Pointed Heads” – Red Tape Theatre
MUSIC DIRECTION
John Cockerill – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions
Jermaine Hill and Ellen Morris – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Robert Ollis – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays
Jeremy Ramey – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Jon Schneidman – “The Spitfire Grill” – Refuge Theatre Project
CHOREOGRAPHY
William Carlos Angulo – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Breon Arzell – “Marie Christine” – BoHo Theatre
Kevin Bellie – “Bullets Over Broadway” – NightBlue Performing Arts
Jenna Schoppe – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays
Shanna VanDerwerker – “Lysistrata Jones” – Refuge Theatre Project
FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
Jon Beal – “Cyrano” – BoHo Theatre
David Blixt – “Her Majesty’s Will” – Lifeline Theatre
Kyle Encinas – “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” – Red Theater Chicago
SOUND DESIGN
Jesse Case – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
Thomas Dixon – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
Justin Glombicki – “In the Soundless Awe” – Saltbox Theatre Collective
Morgan Lake – “Pillars of the Community” – Strawdog Theatre Company
Michael J. Patrick – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions
COSTUME DESIGN
Beth Laske-Miller – “Shockheaded Peter” – Black Button Eyes Productions
Bill Morey – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
John Nasca – “The Nance” – Pride Films and Plays
Rachel Sypniewski – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Zachery Wagner – “The School for Lies” – The Artistic Home (3 with Permoveo Productions) (with Pride Films and Plays)
LIGHTING DESIGN
Heather Gilbert – “Marie Christine” – BoHo Theatre
John Kelly – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
James Kolditz – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
G. “Max” Maxin IV – “Cyrano” – BoHo Theatre
Brandon Wardell – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
SCENIC DESIGN
Jeffrey D. Kmiec – “American Hero” – First Floor Theater
Eric Luchen – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
Joe Schermoly – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
Ray Toler – “Choir Boy” – Raven Theatre Company
John Wilson – “The Light” – The New Colony